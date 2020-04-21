DOROHEDORO: Anime Coming To Netflix At The End Of May

The ultra violent and super unique anime Dorohedoro, is making its way to Netflix, worldwide! Hit the jump for more info on when to expect the release!

Sorcerers, black magix, Lizard men and murder! Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro is a violent series about a man named Caiman, a lizard-man, and a girl named Nikaido. The duo finds themselves killing sorcerers so that they can break the spell Caiman is under, and ultimately save innocents from them. The grimy series takes turf war to a whole new level! Originally, the series premiered this past January and aired on Netflix.

The season ran for for 12 episodes and then added six "magic bonus" episodes that run for about a half hour each. As an added bonus the Blu-ray box set of the series plans to ship on June 17th and will include the bonus episodes! The series itslef makes itself very unique by utilizing the new CG anime style that Netflix has been adding to its library. Now, it seems like fans across the world will soon be able to enjoy the series!

In a recent announcement from the Netflix Twitter, the series is set to come to the streaming services outside of Japan towards the end of May! Now worldwide, fans of the series can enjoy the incredibly unique series that features a production staff that has worked on series such as Mob Psycho 100 and Vinland Saga.





Excited for the release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Dorohedoro is set to release on Netflix worldwide on May 28th!