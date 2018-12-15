DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL! Has Sold Over 2,000 Units, Season 2 Announced
The comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil!, has sold over 2,000 units and announced its upcoming season 2. Back in October, the studio behind this project stated that if the first season's DVD sold over 2,000 units, a season 2 would be developed. Now, season 2 has been announced as premiering on January 14, 2019, there will be a special screening of the season on the Akihabara Film Festival 2019.
Studio Nomad's comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil!, announced that if its box sets sell over 2,000 copies, a season 2 will get into production. Here is more information.
The anime series aired from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 11 episodes. Hikaru Satou directed the anime, Kazuyuki fudeyasu wrote the script, Chiaki Omigawa and Aina Suzuki produced theme songs. The opening theme is called Anoko ni Drop Kick by Jashin Girls and the ending theme is Home Sweet Home! by Yutarou Miura.
The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation has been published by the Comic Meteor magazine since April 25, 2012, it has 11 volumes out right now and is written as well as illustrated by Yukiwo. As soon as more information on the new season of the anime pops up, we will let you know.
Jashin-chan, a devil from Hell was abruptly summoned to the human world by Yurine Hanazono, a stoic college student who lives in a run-down apartment in Jinbocho. They're forced to become roommates since Yurine doesn't know how to send Jashin-chan back. But according to Jashin-chan, she could return by killing Yurine, so she takes action...?! A viperous roomie comedy that keeps you on your toes!
Dropkick On My Devil! can be found in Amazon Prime Video
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]