DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL! Has Sold Over 2,000 Units, Season 2 Announced

The comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil!, has sold over 2,000 units and announced its upcoming season 2., the studio behind this project stated that if the first season's DVD sold over 2,000 units, a season 2 would be developed. Now, season 2 has been announced as premiering on January 14, 2019, there will be a special screening of the season on the Akihabara Film Festival 2019.The anime series aired from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 11 episodes. Hikaru Satou directed the anime, Kazuyuki fudeyasu wrote the script, Chiaki Omigawa and Aina Suzuki produced theme songs. The opening theme is called Anoko ni Drop Kick by Jashin Girls and the ending theme is Home Sweet Home! by Yutarou Miura.The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation has been published by the Comic Meteor magazine since April 25, 2012, it has 11 volumes out right now and is written as well as illustrated by Yukiwo. As soon as more information on the new season of the anime pops up, we will let you know.