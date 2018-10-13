JASHIN-CHAN DROPKICK Will Get A Second Season If Its Box Sets Sell 2,000 Copies

Studio Nomad's comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil! , has announced that if its box sets sell over 2,000 copies, a season 2 will get into production. Here is more information.

The official Dropkick On My Devil! Twitter account has announced that if its Blu-ray box sets sell 2,000 copies before January 20, 2019, a second season for the show will be sent into production. Kouichirou Natsume, the executive producer for the show, has confirmed that he will make this happen.



The tweet the account posted says the current number of reservations is 813, this was yesterday morning, that number could've gone up already. The account states that when the target number of 2,000 is reached, it will let followers know.

The anime series aired from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 11 episodes.

Hikaru Satou directed the anime, Kazuyuki fudeyasu wrote the script, Chiaki Omigawa and Aina Suzuki produced theme songs.

The opening theme is called Anoko ni Drop Kick by Jashin Girls and the ending theme is Home Sweet Home! by Yutarou Miura.