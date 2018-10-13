JASHIN-CHAN DROPKICK Will Get A Second Season If Its Box Sets Sell 2,000 Copies
The official Dropkick On My Devil! Twitter account has announced that if its Blu-ray box sets sell 2,000 copies before January 20, 2019, a second season for the show will be sent into production. Kouichirou Natsume, the executive producer for the show, has confirmed that he will make this happen.
Studio Nomad's comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil!, has announced that if its box sets sell over 2,000 copies, a season 2 will get into production. Here is more information.
The tweet the account posted says the current number of reservations is 813, this was yesterday morning, that number could've gone up already. The account states that when the target number of 2,000 is reached, it will let followers know.
The anime series aired from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 11 episodes. Hikaru Satou directed the anime, Kazuyuki fudeyasu wrote the script, Chiaki Omigawa and Aina Suzuki produced theme songs. The opening theme is called Anoko ni Drop Kick by Jashin Girls and the ending theme is Home Sweet Home! by Yutarou Miura.
Jashin-chan, a devil from Hell was abruptly summoned to the human world by Yurine Hanazono, a stoic college student who lives in a run-down apartment in Jinbocho. They're forced to become roommates since Yurine doesn't know how to send Jashin-chan back. But according to Jashin-chan, she could return by killing Yurine, so she takes action...?! A viperous roomie comedy that keeps you on your toes!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]