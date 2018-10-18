ELEGANT YOKAI APARTMENT LIFE Novel Series Gets A Live-Action Play
Hinowa Kouzuki's novel series, Elegant Yokai Apartment Life, is getting a live-action play adaptation. The stars of the play are: Takahisa Maeyama as Yushi Inaba, Junya Komatsu as Mizuki Hase and Ryo Saeki as Ryu san. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director and Aoto Tani writes the script. The play will take place in the Kinokuniya Sazan Theatre from January 11-27.
Author Hinowa Kouzuki's slice of life mystery supernatural novel series, Elegant Yokai Apartment Life, will debut its live-action play next year. Here is more information on the series.
The novel series published from October 2003 to March 2009 and has 10 volumes out. An anime series was also created with inspiration from the novels, it aired from July 2017 to December 2017 and has 26 episodes. TMS Entertainment, Kodansha, Asmik Ace, East Japan Marketing & Communications and Sumitomo produces it. Shin-Ei Animation gave life to the project.
Mitsuo Hashimoto directed it and Susumu Aketagawa was the sound director. The opening theme was Good Night Mare by Lozareena and the ending theme was Nichijoushiki Broken down by Yuushi Inaba.
Inaba Yuushi's parents died in his first year of middle school, and he moved in with his relatives. Though they did care for him, he could tell he was a burden. After he graduated, he happily prepared to move to a high school with a dormitory. Unfortunately, the dormitory burned to the ground before he could move in! Yuushi doesn't want to live with his grudging relatives, but it's rough finding lodging as an orphaned student with little money. He finally finds a room in a nice old building which seems too good to be true.
The catch is that it is a Monster House, a place where humans and supernatural creatures—ghosts, mononoke, etc.—live together. Another high schooler lives there, a cute girl named Akine, and she's completely unfazed by the monsters. In fact, she can even exorcise evil spirits! Yuushi's high school life just got much stranger than he ever bargained for!
