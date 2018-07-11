ELEGANT YOKAI APARTMENT LIFE Stage Play Reveals Three More Cast Members
The offiicial Elegant Yokai Apartment Life website has shared three new members joining the stage play adaptation of Hinowa Kouzuki's novel series. The new members and their roles are: Yoshiki Tani as Reimei Isshiki, Takashi Sasaki as Akira Fukase and Daisuke Hosomi as Antique shop employee.
The stage play adaptation of author Hinowa Kouzuki's slice of life mystery supernatural novel series, Elegant Yokai Apartment Life, has revealed three new members joining the project.
These three members joing the previously announced Takahisa Maeyama as Yushi Inaba, Junya Komatsu as Mizuki Hase and Ryo Saeki as Ryu-san. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director and Aoto Tani writes the script. The play will take place in the Kinokuniya Sazan Theatre from January 11-27.
The novel series published from October 2003 to March 2009 and has 10 volumes out. An anime series was also created with inspiration from the novels, it aired from July 2017 to December 2017 and has 26 episodes. TMS Entertainment, Kodansha, Asmik Ace, East Japan Marketing & Communications and Sumitomo produces it. Shin-Ei Animation gave life to the project.
Mitsuo Hashimoto directed it and Susumu Aketagawa was the sound director. The opening theme was Good Night Mare by Lozareena and the ending theme was Nichijoushiki Broken down by Yuushi Inaba.
