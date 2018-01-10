EMIYA-SAN CHI NO KYOU NO GOHAN Reveals Its Third Key Visual
The official Emiya-Gohan website has shared a third promotional image for the comedy slice of life anime series, Today's Menu For Emiya Family. The picture features seven of the characters we will see in the title.
Author TAa's slice of life manga series, Today's Menu For Emiya Family, has revealed its third key visual for the anime adaptation of the same name. Here is more information on the series.
The series is directed by Takahiro Miura, Tetsuto Satou helps with directing actions as well and Hkaru Kondou acts as producer, sound director and planner.
The opening theme is Apron Boy by DJ Misoshiru & MC Gohan. The ending theme is Collage by Sangatsu no Phantasia.
The two main characters are voiced by:
Ayako Kawasumi as Saber
Noriaki Sugiyama as Shirou Emiya
The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since January 2016 and is serialized by Young Ace UP.
A Fate/stay Night spin-off focused on cooking.
