Famed Voice Actor NOBUO TANAKA Has Passed Away At 83

(Dio),(Captain Jonathan),(Sosai x) and(Sherlock Holmes III) are just some of the many characters that voice actor, Nobuo Tanaka, has lent his voice to. Over his tenure as a voice actor he has also narrated quite a few shows as well, includingand. He also gave his voice to a few Japanese dubs of American TV shows such as Sgt. Saunders fromand Barney Collier fromRecently it was announced by thethat Tanaka had passed away on October 17th at 83. With all of the losses taht the community has had over the past few months, this definitely comes as a major blow to the community and his loss will not go unnoticed. No news as to a cause of death was announced but stay tuned for updates.