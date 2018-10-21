Famed Voice Actor NOBUO TANAKA Has Passed Away At 83
Jojo's Bizaare Adventure (Dio), One Piece (Captain Jonathan), Gatchaman (Sosai x) and Lupin III:Part II (Sherlock Holmes III) are just some of the many characters that voice actor, Nobuo Tanaka, has lent his voice to. Over his tenure as a voice actor he has also narrated quite a few shows as well, including Lupin III: Secret Files, The Ideon: A Contact and The Ideon: Be Provoked. He also gave his voice to a few Japanese dubs of American TV shows such as Sgt. Saunders from Combat! and Barney Collier from Mission:Impossible.
With a voice career that spans decades and a man who has brought life to numerous anime characters; Nobuo Tanaka has passed away at 83.
Recently it was announced by the Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society that Tanaka had passed away on October 17th at 83. With all of the losses taht the community has had over the past few months, this definitely comes as a major blow to the community and his loss will not go unnoticed. No news as to a cause of death was announced but stay tuned for updates.
