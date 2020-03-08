FATE/GRAND ORDER: CAMELOT New Release Date Revealed After COVID-19 DELAY

After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first film in the upcoming Fate/Grand Order duo has a release date! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the first movie!

One of the hardest-hit film releases this pandemic has ben the first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Devine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot duo. Initially set for an early August release, the spread of the pandemic through Japan meant that creators would have to delay their highly anticipated film series to a previously unannounced later date.

Following the story of the game, Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot, in the span of two films, the brief footage that fans have seen promises some exciting character designs and animations. FLCL Progressive's Kei Suezawa will helm the first film while the second will have Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) behind the camera.

Recently, a new release date for the first film was announced for this winter with the Aniplex+ website selling advanced tickets. These new tickets also include acrylic mascots with the characters dressed in yukata kimono to celebrate the summer.

With a release date finally announced, fans will finally be able to see the much-anticipated movie! Make sure to check out the release date below, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!





Fate/Grand Order The Movie Devine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot will release its first film, in Japan, on December 5th!