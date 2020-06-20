FATE/GRAND ORDER: First Film In Series Announces Postponement Due To COVID-19

The highly anticipated film series adaption of the Fate/Grand Order has announced it will be pushing back the release of its first film. Hit the jump for more details on when to expect the movie!

A new film series has been announced that will adapt multiple story elements from the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game. The smartphone game of the same name was released, in Japan, in 2015 and was later released in North America in 2017.

The two films of the series are titled Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of The Round Table: Camelot Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram. Before its release, the first film has released a new trailer and multiple key visuals, to build excitement for the release.

The film series is to adapt the Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot story from the game. The series has announced that the first will be directed by FLCL Progressive directors, Kei Suezawa and Kazuto Arai, respectively.

With Production I.G producing the films, fans of the Fate franchise have been awaiting this series for a long time. Originally, intended to release this August, the first film in the series has announced that the release will be forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no new release date revealed, fans will be forced to have to stay tuned to await a new premiere date. Until then, those who bought advanced tickets will be able to use them once the new release date has been set. Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments on the recent postponement!





Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of The Round Table: Camelot Wandering: Agateram is coming to theaters, in Japan, soon!