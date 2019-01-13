FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Reveals Official Release Date

The official fruba.jp website has shared the release date of upcoming drama romance anime series Fruits Basket. The series is listed with an April 2019 release date but does not specify the television networks broadcasting it.
This series counts with executive supervision from the original manga creator, Natsuki Takaya. The trailer has narration by Manaka Iwami, who voices the character of Tohru. Funimation also revealed some character designs for several of the protagonists.
Staff
Director - Yoshihide Ibata
Series Director - Taku Kishimoto
Character Design - Masaru Sindo
Studio - TMS Entertainment
Cast
Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami
Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida
Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura
The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.
The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine that publishes the manga also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.
After a family tragedy turns her life upside down, 16-year-old high schooler Tooru Honda takes matters into her own hands and moves out...into a tent! Unfortunately for her, she pitches her new home on private land belonging to the mysterious Souma clan, and it isn't long before the owners discover her secret. But, as Tooru quickly finds out when the family offers to take her in, the Soumas have a secret of their own--when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac!
Fruits Basket is out on April 2019