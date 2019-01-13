FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Reveals Official Release Date

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket , has revealed its official release date. Here is more information on the series.

The official fruba.jp website has shared the release date of upcoming drama romance anime series Fruits Basket. The series is listed with an April 2019 release date but does not specify the television networks broadcasting it.

This series counts with executive supervision from the original manga creator, Natsuki Takaya. The trailer has narration by Manaka Iwami, who voices the character of Tohru. Funimation also revealed some character designs for several of the protagonists.

Staff

Director - Yoshihide Ibata

Series Director - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Masaru Sindo

Studio - TMS Entertainment



Cast

Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami

Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida

Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura

The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.

The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine that publishes the manga also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.

