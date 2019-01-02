FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Reveals Two New Cast Members

Studio TMS Entertainment's upcoming fantasy romance anime series, Fruits Basket , has revealed two new cast members. Here is more information on the new series and the characters.

The official Fruits Basket website has shared two new cast members joining the upcoming fantasy romance anime series. The site lists Kazuyuki Okitsu playing Hatori Soma and Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Soma. The site has shared the character designs as well, this is the first look at their official look from the series.



The anime is adapting the manga series written by Natsuki Takaya and will be broadcasted by the following networks starting on April 2019: TV Tokyo, TV Osaka and others. This anime will have an entirely new cast and staff, the original creator requested this change. Fruits Basket aired in 2001 and this show premiering in April will be a remake.



Funimation has the North American license to the home video rights, the company will be releasing the anime throughout several Blu-rays/DVDs. The manga series that inspired this anime ran from July 1998 to November 2006 and has 23 volumes in total. Yen Press has the North American license and has released the official English translation.

Cast

Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami

Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida

Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura

Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma

Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma

Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma

Staff

Director - Yoshihide Ibata

Series Director - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Masaru Sindo

Studio - TMS Entertainment