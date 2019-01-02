FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Reveals Two New Cast Members

The official Fruits Basket website has shared two new cast members joining the upcoming fantasy romance anime series. The site lists Kazuyuki Okitsu playing Hatori Soma and Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Soma. The site has shared the character designs as well, this is the first look at their official look from the series.
The anime is adapting the manga series written by Natsuki Takaya and will be broadcasted by the following networks starting on April 2019: TV Tokyo, TV Osaka and others. This anime will have an entirely new cast and staff, the original creator requested this change. Fruits Basket aired in 2001 and this show premiering in April will be a remake.
Funimation has the North American license to the home video rights, the company will be releasing the anime throughout several Blu-rays/DVDs. The manga series that inspired this anime ran from July 1998 to November 2006 and has 23 volumes in total. Yen Press has the North American license and has released the official English translation.
Cast
Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami
Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida
Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura
Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma
Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma
Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma
Staff
Director - Yoshihide Ibata
Series Director - Taku Kishimoto
Character Design - Masaru Sindo
Studio - TMS Entertainment
After a family tragedy turns her life upside down, 16-year-old high schooler Tooru Honda takes matters into her own hands and moves out...into a tent! Unfortunately for her, she pitches her new home on private land belonging to the mysterious Souma clan, and it isn't long before the owners discover her secret. But, as Tooru quickly finds out when the family offers to take her in, the Soumas have a secret of their own--when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac!
Fruits Basket is out on April 2019
