GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Crossover Promo Video With ULTRAMAN Streamed

Recently, a new crossover video was streamed, showcasing the newest Ultraman anime and the new Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime. Hit the jump to check it out!

CGI anime series are a newer form of anime that has been an accquired taste among fans, to say the least. Some series, however take to it a lot better than others. One example is the new Ultraman series which adopts a more mech/sentai approach to the lore. Another is the newest Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series; which, being set in a futuristic world, lends itself perfectly to the animation style.

Both series are helmed by the directing duo of Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. Ultraman released on Netflix a little over a year ago and had such a positive response, the second season would also be making its way to the streaming service. The new Ghost in the Shell series is the next 3D CGI anime series to come to the platform later this April.

Recently, a new crossover promo video began to stream for the two series.It features footage from both shows, building excitement for the upcoming release, with footage from the first season of Ultraman and new footage for the Ghost in the Shell series. Check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Big fan of the promotional video? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will release on Netflix on April 23rd!