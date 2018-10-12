GOBLIN SLAYER Character Stats Have Been Released By Funimation

Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer , has two new character stat sheets courtesy of Funimation. These will feel really familiar for Dungeons and Dragons players.

The official Funimation Twitter account has shared two character sheets for Goblin Slayer himself and Priestess. These two images have statistics like Strength, Dextery, Intelligence, Wisdom, Charisma and Constitution. Every character has a unique set of skills, for instance, Goblin Slayer has an advantage on attack rolls against Goblins, obviously.



Priestess has points in Insight and Religion as well as abilites like Divine Blessing which casts Miracles and Quick Learner which gives more experience points. These character sheets keep the Dungeon and Dragons theme the show has become famous for. Check out the images below to read all the stats. Keep it here for more information on Goblin Slayer.









Cast

Aya Endo as Sword Maiden

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero

Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master

Honoka Inoue as Sage

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.