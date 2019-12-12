GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN Releases Brand New Theatrical Trailer

A new special episode of Goblin Slayer is coming called, Goblin's Crown. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer that was released for the new episode!

Goblin Slayer is one of the fastest growing manga in recent years and in celebration of 6 million copies being sold, the produces of the series decided to release a teaser of the upcoming special episode, Goblin's Crown. Make sure to check out the brand new footage below!







Excited for the new episode? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and make sure to catch Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, if you live in Japan, on February 1st, 2020.

