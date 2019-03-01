GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Shares First Look At Golden Dragon Ghidorah

The upcoming Kaiju movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters , has released a new look at the Golden Dragon itself, Ghidorah. Here is more information on the film.

The upcoming third installation in Legendary's MonsterVerse and the third Godzilla film by Hollywood, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has released a full look at one of the antagonists in the film, the Golden Dragon Ghidorah. The three-headed dragon returns along with Rodan and Mothra and wreak havoc across the land.



This sequel was confirmed or green-lit when the original Godzilla debuted in theaters, with Michael Dougherty being assigned the director's chair instead of Gareth Edwards (the original director). King of the Monsters is set to release on May 31, 2019 and a sequel to this movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, is scheduled for a May 22, 2020 release.



Cast

Kyle Chandler

Vera Farmiga

Millie Bobby Brown

Bradley Whitford

Sally Hawkins

Charles Dance

Thomas Middleditch

Aisha Hinds

O'Shea Jackson Jr.

David Strathairn

Ken Watanabe