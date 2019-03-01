GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Shares First Look At Golden Dragon Ghidorah

The upcoming third installation in Legendary's MonsterVerse and the third Godzilla film by Hollywood, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has released a full look at one of the antagonists in the film, the Golden Dragon Ghidorah. The three-headed dragon returns along with Rodan and Mothra and wreak havoc across the land.
This sequel was confirmed or green-lit when the original Godzilla debuted in theaters, with Michael Dougherty being assigned the director's chair instead of Gareth Edwards (the original director). King of the Monsters is set to release on May 31, 2019 and a sequel to this movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, is scheduled for a May 22, 2020 release.
Cast
Kyle Chandler
Vera Farmiga
Millie Bobby Brown
Bradley Whitford
Sally Hawkins
Charles Dance
Thomas Middleditch
Aisha Hinds
O'Shea Jackson Jr.
David Strathairn
Ken Watanabe
Zhang Ziyi
Staff
Michael Dougherty – director, co-writer
Zach Shields – co-writer, executive producer
Barry H. Waldman – executive producer
Dan Lin – executive producer
Roy Lee – executive producer
Yoshimitsu Banno – executive producer (posthumous)
Kenji Okuhira – executive producer
Alexandra Mendes – co-producer
Jay Ashenfelter – co-producer
Scott Chambliss – production designer
Louise Mingenbach – costume designer
Guillaume Rocheron – VFX supervisor
Tom Woodruff Jr. – effects and creature designer
The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters it out on May 31, 2019
