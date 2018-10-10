GODZILLA: THE PLANET EATER Anime Film Releases New Trailer

Studio Polygon Pictures' upcoming action adventure sci-fi anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series, check out the trailer!

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.37 minute trailer for Godzilla: The Planet Eater. This latest promotional video details story points and shows the struggle mankind has against this monster. The opening theme and release date are revealed and we can see Godzilla in action with unique visual effects.



The movie has a release date of November 9, 2018. Hiroyuki Seshita and Koubun Shizuno are directing it, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Gen Urobuchi writes the script, is under series composition and is the original creator.



The voice cast is the following: Mamoru Miyano as Haruo Sakaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Metfiyas, Hanazawa kana as Yuko, Tomokazu Sugita as Martin Razzari, Hiroki Kaji as Adam, Daisuke Ono as Eliot, Kenio Horiuchi as Umberto, Nakai Kazuya as Haluel, Kazuhiro Yamane as Enderf, Rena Ueda as Minor, Ozawa Abe as Miana, Saori Hayami as Haruka and Kenichi Suzumura as Akira Sakaki.





