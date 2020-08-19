GOLDEN KAMUY: A Brand New Cast Member Has Been Announced For The Upcoming Third Season

As the third season of Golden Kamuy inches closer and closer to reality, a brand new cast member has been announced for the series. Hit the jump to see who the latest cast member will be voicing!

In 2014, Satoru Noda launched the manga series Golden Kamuy in Shueisha's Young Jump and has continued to release new chapters even today! As of now, the book as only published 15 compiled volumes as of 2018.

However, following the success of the manga, an anime was greenlit and released on Crunchyroll and Funimation in 2018. Its premiere was an instant success for fans who tuned in to watch it as it aired every week.

Since then, the anime has celebrated two complete seasons with a third coming this fall. Not many announcements have been made, but one new casting announcements had broken on the official website for the series, which confirmed that voice actress Kana Ichinose will be lending her voice to the character of Enonoka, an Ainu girl from the Karafuto region of what is now known as the Sakhalin island.

With the release of the show coming soon, fans can expect even more news to start coming down the pipeline. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new casting announcement in the comments section!





In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.



Golden Kamuy season 3 is coming to Japan this October!