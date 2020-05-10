GRAND BLUES!: A New Promo For The Gag Manga Turned Anime Has Been Released

It's time to shift gears from series to hilarious with the new promo for Grand Blues! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage for the gag comedy series!

When Cygames launched the smartphone game Granblue Fantasy, in 2014, none of the creators could have possibly expected the hugely positive response that the game received. Since its release, the franchise has grown into a manga and even an anime!

As of now, the anime adaption of the series has already released two fantastic seasons. Even though a third season has yet to be confirmed, an anime special was also released this past spring that fans enjoyed.

From a printed perspective, on of the better adaptions that have come out is a gag comedy manga series called Grand Blues! (Guraburu! in Japan); the series was a four-panel manga, so the jokes were always short but got right to the funny bone. Since its release, the series has been greenlit for a new anime based on its hilarious shorts. A new promo has also been released that can be seen below!

Set for an early October release, it should be a delightful time seeing so much humor injected into such a serious series. Make sure to check out the new video below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Anime adaptation of Guraburu!, which is 4-koma manga of Granblue Fantasy.



Grand Blues! premieres in Japan on October 8th!