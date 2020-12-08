GREAT PRETENDER: Netflix Has Revealed The Brand New English Dub Cast

Ahead of its worldwide release, Netflix's Great Pretender has revealed its brand new English voice dub cast! Hit the jump to see some of the names coming to the awesome new series!

This past June saw the release of a brand new and visually stunning anime titled Great Pretender, which was released in Japan on Netflix. The series follows a highly skilled swindler who gets in over his head when he tries to pull a fast one of someone with ties to organized crime.

Since the release, the show has seen a broadcast release in Japan and is the first time that a song by Freddie Mercury "The Great Pretender" was used as an intro to the show. Its success has also spawned a manga adaption that released this June.

As the release of the series makes its way to a worldwide release, a recent announcement has shown the upcoming English dub cast ahead of the show's Netflix release. The main bulk of the cast will have Alan Lee, Aaron Phillips, Kausar Mohammed, Laura Post, Mike Pollock, and Karen Huie, who will voice Makoto Edamura, Laurent Thierry, Abigail Jones (Abbie), Cynthia Moore, Kudo, and Shi Ohn respectively.

With the release of this series coming later this month, make sure to mark the date on your calendar!





Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!



Great Pretender is streaming worldwide on Netflix on August 20th!