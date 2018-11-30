GRIMMS NOTES THE ANIMATION Has A New Trailer And Key Visual

Ending theme song: i ☆ Ris "Endless Notes" (DIVE Ⅱ entertainment)



Cast (translated from Japanese)

Ex: Ryota Aisaka

Reina: Rena Ueda

Tao: Takuya Eguchi

Shain: Yui Kubota

Loki: Mizushima Universe

Curly: Ugasaka Sumire

Alice: Yui Kubota

Little Red Riding Hood: Risa Terida

Cinderella: Ren Ueda

Snow White: Yuki Aki

Robin Hood: Junji Majima

The video game that inspired this anime series is a mobile game developed by Square Enix and launched on January 20, 2016. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. The voice cast includes: Ryota Osaka as Ekusu, Rein Ueda as Reina, Miyu Kubota as Shane, Takuya Eguchi as Tao, Kengo Kawanishi as clovis, Shiori Izawa as Third, Yukiyo Fujii as Adah and Yuu Serrizawa as Fam.