GRIMMS NOTES THE ANIMATION Has A New Trailer And Key Visual
The official TBS animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 56 second promotional video for the upcoming fantasy anime series Grimms Notes The Animation. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, gives a previvew of the animation style, shows the enemies the heroes will be facing, gives information on the TV networks, staff and cast.
The anime series adaptation of authors Takashi Ooizumi and Mikine Minori's fantasy novel, Grimms Notes, has shared a new promotional video and key visual. Here is more information on the series.
The networks broadcasting the series are: TBS and BS-TBS. The series has a January 10, 2019 premiere date for the first network and will hit BS-TBS two days later. The key visual attached to the trailer is a group shot of the main characters showing one of the books that will play a big role in the show as well as another handheld device.
Staff (translated from Japanese)
Original: "Grimnots" (Square Enix)
Director: Quei Sugawara
Series composition: Hiroshi Yamaguchi
Character design: Kentaro Matsumoto
Music: Future ancient orchestra
Acoustic director: Hiroko Togo
Animation Production: Brains Base
Opening Theme Song: Ayana Taketa "Innocent Notes" (Pony Canyon)
Ending theme song: i ☆ Ris "Endless Notes" (DIVE Ⅱ entertainment)
Cast (translated from Japanese)
Ex: Ryota Aisaka
Reina: Rena Ueda
Tao: Takuya Eguchi
Shain: Yui Kubota
Loki: Mizushima Universe
Curly: Ugasaka Sumire
Alice: Yui Kubota
Little Red Riding Hood: Risa Terida
Cinderella: Ren Ueda
Snow White: Yuki Aki
Robin Hood: Junji Majima
The video game that inspired this anime series is a mobile game developed by Square Enix and launched on January 20, 2016. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. The voice cast includes: Ryota Osaka as Ekusu, Rein Ueda as Reina, Miyu Kubota as Shane, Takuya Eguchi as Tao, Kengo Kawanishi as clovis, Shiori Izawa as Third, Yukiyo Fujii as Adah and Yuu Serrizawa as Fam.
The novel that inspired by the game published on May 15, 2017 and only has 1 volume with 3 chapters. Takashi Ooizumi wrote the story and Mikine Minori draws the art. The main characters include: Ex, Tao, Shane and Reina.
The game takes place in a world created by a beings known as "Story Tellers." At birth, all inhabitants of this world are bestowed with a "book of fate" where all their lives are written in advance. However, rogue Story Tellers known as Chaos Tellers are writing bad events into people's books without them knowing. It is up to the holders of blank books of fate to seek out the Chaos Tellers and restore the world.
Grimms Notes The Animation hits screens on January 10, 2019
