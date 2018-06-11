GRIMMS NOTES THE ANIMATION Shares Its Opening And Ending Themes

The anime series adaptation of authors Takashi Ooizumi and Mikine Minori's fantasy novel, Grimms Notes , has shared its opening and ending music themes. Here is more on the series.

The official TBS website has shared the official opening and ending scores for the upcoming fantasy anime series Grimms Notes The Animation. The opening is Innocent Notes by

Ayana Taketatsu

and the ending is Endless Notes by

i☆Ris. The series has a January 2019 release date and is animated by Brain's Base.

The video game that inspired this anime series is a mobile game developed by Square Enix and launched on January 20, 2016. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. The voice cast includes: Ryota Osaka as Ekusu, Rein Ueda as Reina, Miyu Kubota as Shane, Takuya Eguchi as Tao, Kengo Kawanishi as clovis, Shiori Izawa as Third, Yukiyo Fujii as Adah and Yuu Serrizawa as Fam.

The novel that inspired by the game published on May 15, 2017 and only has 1 volume with 3 chapters. Takashi Ooizumi wrote the story and Mikine Minori draws the art. The main characters include: Ex, Tao, Shane and Reina.