HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE Shares Character Line Art

Publishers Akatsuki and Kadokawa's mobile video game, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine , has shared a special drawing of the anime character's line art. Here is more information on the series.

The official anime-hachinai website has shared some character line art from the protagonists of the show. This drawing is the base where the illustrations from the show start at. These sketches are the rough designs that illustrators share to give a basic idea on how they will look.



The voice actors and their roles are: Nozomi Nishida as Tsubasa Arihara, Reina Kondou as Ryou Shinonome, Saki Minami as Yuuki Nozaki, Honoka Inoue as Tomoe Kawakita and Yumiri Hanamori as Akane Ukita. The anime series is directed by Susumu kudo and written by Jin Tanaka. TMS Entertainment is animating the project and has a 2019 release date.