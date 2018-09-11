HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE Shares Character Line Art
The official anime-hachinai website has shared some character line art from the protagonists of the show. This drawing is the base where the illustrations from the show start at. These sketches are the rough designs that illustrators share to give a basic idea on how they will look.
Publishers Akatsuki and Kadokawa's mobile video game, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine, has shared a special drawing of the anime character's line art. Here is more information on the series.
The voice actors and their roles are: Nozomi Nishida as Tsubasa Arihara, Reina Kondou as Ryou Shinonome, Saki Minami as Yuuki Nozaki, Honoka Inoue as Tomoe Kawakita and Yumiri Hanamori as Akane Ukita. The anime series is directed by Susumu kudo and written by Jin Tanaka. TMS Entertainment is animating the project and has a 2019 release date.
The video game that inspired this anime adaptation came out on June 27, 2017 in Japan and is available for both iOS and Android devices. The official website is also serializing a four-panel comedy spin-off manga series titled Hachi Nai Gaiden: Senryoku Gai! and a novel titled Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine ~ Before Summer ~. An original net animation with 4 episodes was streamed in the site from May to June 2017.
In the game, the player takes the role of an unnamed former little senior league baseball ace who lost his or her baseball career after suffering an unspecified injury. The character moves to his or her grandmother's hometown and enrolls in the local high school, resolved never to enter the world of baseball again. When the character meets Tsubasa Arihara, he or she is persuaded to be the manager of the school's baseball team, and to take the team to the high school nationals at Koshien.
