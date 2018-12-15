Here Is The Amount Of Goblins GOBLIN SLAYER Has Slayed

Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer , is famous for many things. Violence, gore, one-liners and Goblin slaying. Here is a chart detailing how many of those monsters GS has slayed.

Crunchyroll has shared a new chart detailing how many Goblins Goblin Slayer has slayed, at least in the anime series adaptation. Reddit user WhoiusBarrel made a counter and tracked all the kills the stoic protagonist has under his belt. Another user, Jaridan, seperated and categorized all the Goblins, whether they are a normal Goblin, HobGoblin or even a Champion. Check out the image below and learn just how many Goblins this Goblin Slayer has slayed. Try saying that five times as fast as you can.





Check out the user's page and see for yourself! That is a ton of slayed Goblins. Jaridan also gave information on how many Goblins GS slays per minute. His list also specifies how each Goblin was killed, the method taken by GS and gives tips on how to survive this protagonist. We won't spoil those numbers and information for you.and see for yourself!

Cast

Aya Endo as Sword Maiden

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero

Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master

Honoka Inoue as Sage

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.

The light novel series is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki while SB Creative publishes it. Yen Press has the English license and publishes it under the GA Bunko imprint. It has been running from February 15, 2016 and has 8 volumes out right now. The manga series is written by Kosuke Kurose and is published by Square Enix. Yen Press also has the rights to this, it has been publishing since May 25, 2016 and has 5 volumes out right now.

"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.