HORTENSIA SAGA: New Promo Released For The Smartphone Game Turned Anime

The upcoming anime adaption of the smartphone game Hortensia Saga is on its way! Ahead of the release, a new promo has been revealed! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

War, betrayal, and secret royalty all come to roost in the smartphone game Hortensia Saga. Developed by Sega, the game follows a grid-style combat system and allows five characters in a party, for maximum attack potency.

The game is free to play and features a very story-heavy universe, coupled with RPG elements. With the release of the game back in 2015, the five year anniversary of the game is bound to have many goodies included.

One such project that could be seen as a way to celebrate, is a brand new anime adaption of the game. The show is set to be developed by LIDEN FILMS and will feature director Yasuto Nishikata and writer Rintaurou Ikeda.

Some of the new cast reveals also include Yui Horie as Mariyus Casteledo, Kenjiro Tsuda as Maurice Baudelaire, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Alfred Ober, Aya Uchida as Kuu Morimol, Yuichiro Umehara as Deflott Danowa, and Reina Ueda as Nonnoria Folley. The news came after a recent reveal through the show's official Twitter, which included the series' first promo video!

The new Hortensia Saga anime is sure to bring in a new look at the fantasy genre, with its gripping plot, unique characters, and riveting action. If you plan on playing the game or watching the show, we would love to hear your thoughts!



Hortensia Saga is a medieval fantasy tale of war and chaos. Three years ago the king was betrayed and murdered by one of his dukes who then built his own kingdom out of the ashes of the old. But now, the original heir to the throne has secretly come of age.

Hortensia Saga is set to premiere in January 2021!