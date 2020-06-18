HYPNOSIS MIC - DIVISION RAP BATTLE -: The Second Stage Play Announces Its Return This Summer

The 2nd stage play in the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- announced its return, after the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump to learn more about the return of the production!

In 2017, the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- project was born. The idea consisted of mainly live performances through various rap groups, in a colorful environment with engaging stories. From its inception, CDs, anime, a guide book and home video releases of live performances have been released.

The Hypnosis Mic project features multiple voice actors who embody personas that work in various rap groups. These different groups, with names like Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros and Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew, would compete in rap battles across Japan.

The project was such a success that an inevitable anime adaption was announced titled Hypnosis Mic: -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima. The anime was initially set to release this summer, yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had pushed the anime to release in October.

Another project that was delayed due to the pandemic was the franchise second stage play Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -track.2. The stage play had announced its rescheduling back in May, as the pandemic began to spread across the country and the world.

Now, with a reveal from the plays official website, the stage play is set to return later this August at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball. With the play's return, now is the best time to catch up on the Hypnosis Mic project! Don't forget to share your thoughts on the new reveal in the comments!

Set in a future Japan where weapons are outlawed, Hypnosis Mic follows rival gangs in Tokyo as they fight turf wars through rap battles. Rappers make use of the Hypnosis Mic, a microphone allowing their words to directly affect people's psyches. Central to the story are Buster Bros!

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -track.2 returns, in Japan, on August 12-19th!