IDOLISH7 VIBRATO Anime Series Has Released Its Second Trailer

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 27 second trailer for the upcoming YouTube original series IDOLiSH7 Vibrato. The series is a spin-off from the original anime series and will be adapting stories from the manga and novel. Vibrato is a series of anime shorts that will be streamed in YouTube, the first episode was streamed on February 16, 2018.



The original anime series aired from January 7, 2018 to May 19, 2018 and has 17 episodes in total. Makoto Bessho directed it, Ayumi Sekine wrote the scripts, Kazumi Fukagawa did the original animation designs, Ei Aoki was the supervisor and Crunchyroll has the North American license. The second season of this anime was confirmed on July 7, 2018.



The video game that inspired all other media formats was developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on August 20, 2015 for both iOS and Mobile devices. It is a rhythm game where the player acts as the manager of this band named "IDOLiSH7" and trains them to become famous idols. Other formats inspired by the game are a manga series that is ongoing and a novel that was released on December 4, 2015.







Based on the popular music game, ""IDOLiSH7” is an inspiring anime series about a lesser-known idol group’s journey to becoming superstars in Japan. Uncover their origin story with the long-awaited spin-off, IDOLiSH7 Vibrato.

IDOLiSH7 Vibrato is out on January 17, 2019