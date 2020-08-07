I'M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES: New Promo Video Of The Upcoming Anime's Opening Song Streaming

An anime adaption of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao's I'm Standing on a Million Lives is coming! Hit the jump to check out a new promo that features the show's new opening song!

In 2016, Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao launched the fantasy series; I'm Standing on a Million Lives. The series began publishing in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and has published nine compiled volumes, so far.

The series turns the isekai genre on its head as the story is told through the eyes of a drawn-in, young man who, along with two other young ladies, are sent to a fantasy world. Together the three try to stay together and fight to survive, even though the young man prefers to go his own way.

The series was such a hit upon release that Maho Film greenlit a brand new anime series. The new anime has announced Kumiko Habara as director and Takao Yoshioka as writer, along with a hugely talented team.

As the series sets itself up for an October release, a brand new promo has been released that features the opening song "Anti World" by Kanako Takatsuki. The song marks Takatsuki's solo debut, and her single will be releasing on October 14th. Make sure to check out the promo below, and don't forget to talk about the announcement in the comments!





Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!



I'm Standing on a Million Lives will premiere, in Japan, this October!