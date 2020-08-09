IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON?: New Release Date For Season 3 Announced

The long-awaited third season to Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? has been officially announced. Hit the jump to find out when to tune in!

Based on Fujino Omori's light novel series of the same name, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? is a successful anime series about a young man who loves adventure, and the opportunity for those adventures to catch the eyes of any ladies who may notice. The light novels began back in 2013 and are still in publication, with 15 volumes released so far.

The anime has been equally as successful as its printed predecessor, since its premiere in 2015. As of now, the series has released two seasons with its third on the way!

A recent announcement has even come that has confirmed the release of the show's third season! With all of the cast and crew from the second season returning, the early October premiere of the anime is sure to brighter the eyes of many fans. Also, it features the inclusion of a new character named Wiene, voiced by Rina Hidaka.

After a delay from COVID-19, it may seem too good to be true, but the third season is finally on its way! We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The story follows the exploits of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old solo adventurer under the goddess Hestia. As the only member of the Hestia Familia, He works hard to get the attention of all the ladies that have eyes on him.



Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? releases in Japan on October 2nd!