It's Zuko Vs. Azula In This New Teaser For The AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER: AGNI KAI Live-Action Fan-Film
With Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, this new fan-film is looking to capitalise on the interest and provide us with an idea of what such a project will (hopefully) look like.
RE:Anime are at it again with yet another live-action anime adaptation. This time they'll be tackling Avatar: The Last Airbender. Check out the upcoming fan-film's new teaser.
RE:Anime, an indie studio which produces live-action projects, is taking on the beloved 2005 series with their new fan-film "Agni Kai" which pits Zuko and Azula against each other - asking the question, who will become the next firelord? While the full fan-film hasn't yet graced the internet just yet, RE:Anime did recently put out a brief teaser - which you can watch below.
Yoshi Sudarso (who played the blue-ranger in Power Rangers: Dino Charge) is playing Zuko, Nikki Soohoo is in the role of Azula, and Yasmin Kassim is Katara. Given RE:Anime's previous endeavours, the live-action film will surely hit it out of the park. We can only hope that the currently in-development Netflix series will be as good.
What do you think of the teaser? Are you looking forward to the fan-film? Is this how you hope the Netflix series turns out?
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series doesn't currently have a set release date.
