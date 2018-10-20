KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS: UNATO KESSEN Anime Film Shares New Trailer And Key Visual

The official Noitamina YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.05 minute promotional video for the upcoming drama horror film, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Kessen. The video shares story details and presents the main character going through different stages in her life. The key visual is also presented in the end of the video.



Tetsurou Araki is directing and writing the script, Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music, Ichiro Okouchi is under series composition and Haruhiko Mikimoto did the original character design. The main voice actors are Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma and Mariya Ise as Yukina.



The film has a release date of spring 2019, is animated by Wit Studio and serves as a sequel to the anime series, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. This series aired from April 2016 to July 2016 with a total of 12 episodes. Funimation and Crunchryoll have the license, you can find it there.





