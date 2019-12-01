 KAGUYA-SAMA : LOVE IS WAR Announces Episode Listing
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

KAGUYA-SAMA : LOVE IS WAR Announces Episode Listing

KAGUYA-SAMA : LOVE IS WAR Announces Episode Listing

Love truly is a battlefield in the series, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. Recently, a new announcement was made on the episode listing. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 1/12/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, is a series that was created by Aka Akasaka and tells the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. Within the story the two act as if they are the perfect couple yet both refuse to confess their affection for one another. Instead they scheme,as if it is a game over who will confess first! The series has been a massive success as a manga and a brand new anime series released this week in Japan. In recent news, the website for the manga announced that the series would be not only a six disc DVD/Blu-Ray volume but also have twelve episodes! 



With many creators attatched to the project (one of which worked on Digimon Adventure tri) it is quite a blessing that the series will be twelve episodes of amazing animation and storytelling. Excited to see  the new series? Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is now streaming on Hulu, FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...