KAGUYA-SAMA : LOVE IS WAR Announces Episode Listing
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, is a series that was created by Aka Akasaka and tells the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. Within the story the two act as if they are the perfect couple yet both refuse to confess their affection for one another. Instead they scheme,as if it is a game over who will confess first! The series has been a massive success as a manga and a brand new anime series released this week in Japan. In recent news, the website for the manga announced that the series would be not only a six disc DVD/Blu-Ray volume but also have twelve episodes!
Love truly is a battlefield in the series, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. Recently, a new announcement was made on the episode listing. Hit the jump to check it out!
With many creators attatched to the project (one of which worked on Digimon Adventure tri) it is quite a blessing that the series will be twelve episodes of amazing animation and storytelling. Excited to see the new series? Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is now streaming on Hulu, FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!
