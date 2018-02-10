KAZE GA TSUYOKU FUITEIRU Releases Its New Opening Theme

The official opening theme for the upcoming drama and sports series, Run with the Wind, has been shared online.



The video is 1.30 minutes long and it introduces the characters we will see in the show. It doesn't reveal too much of the story, it sticks to dramatic shots and music on top of them.



We can see how the series sticks to a more serious tone instead of a comedic one.



The TV networks that will transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced.



Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design.



The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.



The voice cast is the following:



Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara

Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi

Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama

Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki

Junya Enoki as Taro Castle

Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi

Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro