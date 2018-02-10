KAZE GA TSUYOKU FUITEIRU Releases Its New Opening Theme
Studio Production I.G's upcoming drama sports anime, Run with the Wind, has released its new opening theme. The music video is available for everyone to see on Streamable. Here is more info on the series.
The official opening theme for the upcoming drama and sports series, Run with the Wind, has been shared online.
The video is 1.30 minutes long and it introduces the characters we will see in the show. It doesn't reveal too much of the story, it sticks to dramatic shots and music on top of them.
We can see how the series sticks to a more serious tone instead of a comedic one.
The TV networks that will transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced.
Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design.
The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.
The voice cast is the following:
Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara
Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi
Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama
Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki
Junya Enoki as Taro Castle
Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi
Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro
