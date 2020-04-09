KING'S RAID: A New Trailer Has Been Released For The New Anime Along With The Official Premiere Date

A brand new video has released for the upcoming anime adaption of the King's Raid video game. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and the release date!

In 2016, the mobile game development company VESPA launched the side-scrolling RPG title, KING's RAID. Since its release, the title has been a massive hit in the mobile markets and has been in service for almost five years!

Thanks to the massive success of the game, an anime has been greenlit and will be worked on by OLM and Sunrise Beyond. Titled, KING's RAID: Ishi wo Tsugu Monotachi / KING's RAID: Successors of the Will, the anime will be a completely original story headed by director Makoto Hoshino and writer Megumi Shimizu. As of right now, not much is known about the show, but recently, there have been some new updates on the release date!

In a new announcement, a new video to the series was released that features a lot of new footage and a glimpse at the new opening song "Legendary Future" performed by the band fripSide. The song will release on November 4th, while the ending song "Stick Out" by KOTOKO will be releasing on November 17th. The series release date of early October was also confirmed in the video!

With the release coming so soon, will you be playing the game or researching further about the show? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





Its story is set in the continent called Orbis, a land of swords and magic. 100 years have passed since King Kyle defeated the Demon Lord Angmund, and the protagonist Kasel, who is an apprentice knight, has lived in a peaceful time. However, his fate begins to change when he learns that a monster has appeared in his neighborhood. Guided by a wise man and having a reliable companion, he embarks on an adventure to seek the sealed holy sword.



KING's RAID: Ishi wo Tsugu Monotachi / KING's RAID: Successors of the Will will premiere on October 2nd!