LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Anime Film Shares Final Trailer

The official Eleven Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute trailer for the anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. This is the final English-subtitled trailer the film will release. The movie will be in theaters on November 9, 2018 and you can check participating theaters in this link The movie is directed by Naoko Yamada, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, Kensuke Ushio produces the music and Reiko Yoshida writes the screenplay. The main voice acting cast is: Atsumi Tanezaki as Mizore Yoroizuka, Nao Touyama as Nozomi Kasaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kumiko Oumae and Chika Anzai as Reina Kousaka.The movie opened in Japan on April 21, 2018, Kyoto Animation is the studio behind it and Lantis, Pony Canyon and Rakuonsha produced it. The television anime aired from October 2016 to December 2016 with 13 episodes. Ponycan USA has the English license.