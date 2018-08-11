LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Anime Reveals Its English Dub Cast
Distributor Eleven Arts has revealed the official English dub cast of the upcoming anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. The dub cast is the following: Laurie Hymes as Mizore Yoroizuka, Stephanie Sheh as Nozomi Kasaki, Tsubomi Courtney Shaw as Liz, Blue Girl, Xanthe Huynh as Ririka, Megan Harvey as Yuko, Sarah Williams as Natsuki, Ryan Bartley as Ms. Niyama, Wayne Grayson as Noboru, Mike Pollock as Mr. Hashimoto, Cristina Vee as Reina, Carrie Savage as Meiko and Cassandra Lee Morris as Saphire.
Studio Kyoto Animation's drama music school anime film, Liz and the Blue Bird, has revealed the official English dub cast. Here is more information on the series.
Brittney Lee Hamilton, Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld and Michael Schneider will be dubbing additional characters that were not specified. The movie will be in theaters on November 9, 2018 and you can check participating theaters in this link. The movie is directed by Naoko Yamada, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, Kensuke Ushio produces the music and Reiko Yoshida writes the screenplay. The main Japanese voice acting cast is: Atsumi Tanezaki as Mizore Yoroizuka, Nao Touyama as Nozomi Kasaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kumiko Oumae and Chika Anzai as Reina Kousaka.
The movie opened in Japan on April 21, 2018, Kyoto Animation is the studio behind it and Lantis, Pony Canyon and Rakuonsha produced it. The television anime aired from October 2016 to December 2016 with 13 episodes. Ponycan USA has the English license.
