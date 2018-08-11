LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Anime Reveals Its English Dub Cast

Studio Kyoto Animation's drama music school anime film, Liz and the Blue Bird , has revealed the official English dub cast. Here is more information on the series.

Distributor Eleven Arts has revealed the official English dub cast of the upcoming anime film Liz and the Blue Bird. The dub cast is the following: Laurie Hymes as Mizore Yoroizuka,

Stephanie Sheh as Nozomi Kasaki, Tsubomi

Courtney Shaw as Liz, Blue Girl,

Xanthe Huynh as Ririka,

Megan Harvey as Yuko,

Sarah Williams as Natsuki,

Ryan Bartley as Ms. Niyama,

Wayne Grayson as Noboru,

Mike Pollock as Mr. Hashimoto,

Cristina Vee as Reina,

Carrie Savage as Meiko and

Cassandra Lee Morris as Saphire.



Brittney Lee Hamilton, Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld and Michael Schneider will be dubbing additional characters that were not specified.

this link . The movie is directed by Naoko Yamada, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, Kensuke Ushio produces the music and Reiko Yoshida writes the screenplay. The main Japanese voice acting cast is: Atsumi Tanezaki as Mizore Yoroizuka, Nao Touyama as Nozomi Kasaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kumiko Oumae and Chika Anzai as Reina Kousaka. The movie will be in theaters on November 9, 2018 and you can check participating theaters in.