LOG HORIZON: Anime Series Has Announces A New Season

Other Headlines Pictures Videos

marvelfreek94 | 1/22/2020
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Thanks to NHK, a new announcement has come in regards to Mamare Touno and Kazuhiro Hara's  hit manga series Log Horizon. Since the anime has had two seasons of an anime adaption released, there was wonder if there would be a third season coming to the series. However, it looks like that worry need not apply as a third season has finally been announced!


The third season will officially be titled, Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table and will have the same cast and crew returnign to the series. The new season is named after the light novel's 12th volume and while no release window has been set, yet. It should not be long before more announcements come. Excited for the awesome news? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
