LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT: New Trailer Released That Shows Off New Theme Song

As the new anime film and love story Love Me, Love Me Not gets closer to its release date, a new trailer has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and the film's new theme song!

Based on the manga with the same title, Love Me, Love Me Not released back in 2015. Created by Io Sakisaka, the story was published in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine and told the story of two pairs of friends with very different ideals who begin to fall for one another.

Since the series has completed, there are a total of 12 compiled volumes in the series, with the most recent publishing sometime last year. Due to the high degree of popularity, the series will have not one but two adaptions that will be released!

The most recent adaption coming will be a live-action film that will release, in Japan, in August. However, the second adaption is an anime film directed by Toshimasa Kuroyanagi at A-1 Pictures. Initially slated for a May release, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film to be delayed to this fall.

Recently, a brand new trailer was released for the film that shows off the movie's theme song "Gravity" by BUMP OF CHICKEN. Make sure to check it out below, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!



Love Me, Love Me Not will release in theaters in Japan on September 8th!