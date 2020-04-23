MAGATSU WAHRHEIT -ZUERST-: New Trailer Revealed For Anime

Mobile game turned anime, Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst-, has revealed a brand new trailer ahead of the new series. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit is a smartphone RPG that released last year thattells the story of the "Mobile Army Corps" as they take on the 10 "Lights" in an effort to keep the world from being destroyed forever.The game has been a massive hit with players and just celebrated the game's first anniversary.

The game has had some pretty impressive names attached; including Miwa Shoda (Final Fantasy XII) who wrote the game scenario. Hiroaki Ueno (Resident Evil: Vendetta) and Yoko Tsukamoto (Xenoblade X) who handled concept art for the game. The success of the game was so highly regarded that the anouncement came that the game would be getting its own anime series; Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst-!

The series, from NBCUniversal, has recently revealed some awesome news. Some of which included Naoto Hasoda (The Devil is a Part-Timer!) directing/ co-writing with Yuichiro Momose (Africa Salaryman). Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) composing the series. Some casting announcements like Atsushi Abe as Inumaeru and Yuuki Odo as Reokadio, were also revealed. The series released a brand new promo video on their sight as well that can be seen below. Check it out!





