MANARIA FRIENDS Anime Series Previews Its First Episode In New Video

Studio CygamesPictures' upcoming action supernatural magic anime series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends , has shared a quick preview of its first episode. Here is more.

The official CygamesChannel has uploaded a new 15-second preview for the upcoming supernatural magic anime series Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends. The video shows a new sequence from the first episode but is quick and does not reveal much in terms of plot.

The television networks broadcasting the show are: TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X and J:COM on January 20, 2019.

Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.

This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race: humans, gods and demons. The manga that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to November 2017 with 2 volumes and 16 chapters. Kenji Mizuta wrote the story and drew the illustrations.

