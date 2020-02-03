MARVEL FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Season 1 (English Dub) Now Streaming On Disney+
Marvel Future Avengers debuted back in 2017. It's an anime series by Madhouse and Walt Disney Japan based on Marvel Comics. Season 1 consisted of 26 episodes while the second season included only 13.
The English-dubbed first season of the Marvel Future Avengers (now titled Marvel's Future Avengers) anime series is now available on Disney+. Find out more...
Earlier this year, we reported that Marvel Future Avengers would soon be coming to the Disney+ streaming service — check out that article here. That is now the case. As of February 28th, Marvel Future Avengers has been added to Disney+. However, it has been retitled to Marvel's Future Avengers — clearly only a minor difference.
At the moment, only the first season is available to stream on Disney+ and only the English dub — at that. However, we can only imagine that the second season will be added at some point down the line as there's already an English dub for it. Below you can check out an official clip from Marvel's Future Avengers (courtesy of Marvel HQ) as well as a synopsis (via Toonado):
"The series focuses on three super-powered teenagers who were raised by the villainous Hydra and under the belief that the Avengers are in-fact the bad guys. However, they quickly realise Hydra's nefarious intentions and encounter the Avengers after escaping the evil organisation. The superhero team agree to take them on and train them as a new force of superheroes — the Future Avengers."
