MARVEL FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Season 1 (English Dub) Now Streaming On Disney+

Marvel Future Avengers debuted back in 2017. It's an anime series by Madhouse and Walt Disney Japan based on Marvel Comics. Season 1 consisted of 26 episodes while the second season included only 13.Earlier this year, we reported that Marvel Future Avengers would soon be coming to the Disney+ streaming service —That is now the case. As of February 28th, Marvel Future Avengers has been added to Disney+. However, it has been retitled to Marvel's Future Avengers — clearly only a minor difference.At the moment, only the first season is available to stream on Disney+ and only the English dub — at that. However, we can only imagine that the second season will be added at some point down the line as there's already an English dub for it. Below you can check out an official clip from Marvel's Future Avengers (courtesy of) as well as a synopsis (via):