MEDDLESOME KITSUNE SENKO-SAN Reveals Staff And Website For Its Anime Adaptation

Author Rimukoro's comedy romance supernatural manga series, Meddlesome Kitsune Senko-san , has revealed the staff and website for its anime adaptation. Here is more information.

The official website for the romance supernatural manga series written and drawn by Rimukoro, Meddlesome Kitsune Senko-san, has opened up and lists some of the staff working on this new project. The site is senkosan.com and has revealed the following positions.



Staff

Director: Tomoaki Koeda

Series Composition, Script: Yoshiko Nakamura

Character Design: Miwa Ooshima





The site has three books for sale and can be found in the following link . The manga series has been publishing since October 6, 2017 and has 29 chapters out right now. Kadokawa publishes the manga in the Comic Newtype magazine. There is no official English release as of right now.



The everyday life of Nakano, a salaryman working for an exploitative company, is suddenly intruded upon by the fox, Senko-san (800-year-old little girl). Whether it be cooking, cleaning, or special service(?)... she'll heal his exhaustion with her tender "care."