MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Anime Film Shares Two New English Dub Clips

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future , has shared two new clips from its English dub version. Here is more information on the movie.

The official GKIDS Films YouTube channel has uploaded two new clips from the English dub version. These two videos have new footage that has not been seen in previous trailers. The first clip is the first meeting of Kun and his baby sister Mirai. The second clip has Kun interact with Mirai and start teaching her what he has learned so far.



English Dub Cast

Victoria Grace as Mirai

John Cho as the father

Rebecca Hall as the mother

Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather

The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.

The main characters are Kun Oota (voiced by Moka Kamishiraishi) and Mirai Oota (voiced by Haru Kuroki). Toho, NTT Docomo, Kadokawa, D.D.dreampartners and Sonilude are producing the film and Studio Chizu animates it. GKIDS has the English license.

