MORIBITO GUARDIAN OF THE SPIRIT: Hit Anime Licensed By Sentai Filmworks For Home Video Release

Hit anime Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit has officially been licensed by Sentai Filmworks for a home video release. Hit the jump for more information on the recent acquisition!

Based on a novel series of the same name, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit was created by Nahoko Uehashi and tells the story of a young prince who is protected by a warrior and others as they take part in a vital quest. Since its release, the story has been a significant hit, and that was when they only covered the first book of the series!

The anime adaption of the series was developed at Production I.G. and was directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex). Released in 2007, the 26 episode series was a major hit and even made its way to Adult Swim that following year.

In a recent announcement from Sentai Filmworks, the company recently acquired the rights to produce the series for home video and digital release! That means that fans of the series can start to keep their eyes and ears tuned in for any news as the series makes its way back to the west!







An invisible world known as "Nayug" exists parallel to this one. The egg of the Water Spirit from Nayug has been laid within Chagum, the Second Crown Prince of New-Yogo — and as a result, Chagum's father, the Emperor, has ordered him killed. After he's ensnared in an assassin's trap, Chagum is saved by a spear-wielding bodyguard named Balsa who agrees to protect Chagum as part of her journey to atone for the sins of her foster father. As Chagum interacts with Balsa's various allies, he begins to mature greatly despite his royal upbringing. Balsa and Chagum come face to face with numerous mysteries on their adventure. But who is the Water Spirit's Guardian, what secret lies behind the Summer Solstice Festival, and will Balsa be able to fend off the assassins and keep Chagum safe from the incubating egg of the Water Spirit?



The home video and digital release of Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit is coming soon!