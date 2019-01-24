MR. NOBUNAGA'S YOUNG BRIDE Reveals Artist Behind Its Opening Theme
The official Mr. Nobunaga's Young Bride website has revealed the artists behind the new opening theme song of the anime adaptation of author Azure Konno's manga series. The Young Bride anime series will feature Pyxis in its opening. The song is titled Aiseyo Minna, Hai! and is performed by voice actoresses Moe Toyota and Miku Ito. Aki Hata writes the lyrics and [email protected] is the composer.
The anime series premieres on April 2019 and stars Kodai Sakai as Nobunaga Oda, Akari Uehara as Saito Kicho and Ari Ozawa as Ikoma Kitsuno. Noriyoshi Sasaki sits on the director's chair with series composition by Yuuzou Yoku, Takashi Nishikawa is under character design and studio Seven animates the project.
The manga series was launched on May 2017 and has been published by Futabasha since. The third compiled book will be out on December 12, 2019. The romantic comedy story revolves around Nobunaga, a teacher who dreams of a little girl appearing before her.
"One day, a girl who loves me will suddenly appear before me"—Middle school teacher Nobunaga has always been dreaming of such a gal game-like situation. However, the one who appeared before him was Kichou, a 14-year-old girl who proclaims herself as his wife. Appears to have arrived from the Sengoku era, she mistakes Nobunaga as Nobunaga Oda and urges him to conceive a child with her. Thus begins the age-difference love comedy between a gal game-loving teacher and a Sengoku era expert princess.
Mr. Nobunaga's Young Bride premieres on April 2019
