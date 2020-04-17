MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! Anime Credits Maaya Uchida Six Times

The voice behind the main character Catarina Claes in the My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom anime belongs to Maaya Uchida who is also credited in five other roles in the first two episodes!

Fans of anime have been celebrating the talents of one person in particular right now - Maaya Uchida. In what is currently being called the "Maaya Uchida Rush" fans have been making noise online about the ranged talents of the actress.

The voice actress is known for her work on The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, Gatchaman Crowds, and more. What sparked the current interest in Uchida however is her current work on My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom anime adaptation of Yamaguchi and Hidaka's light novels.

Not only does Uchida voice the main character in My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom, but the first two episodes of the series also have her credited in five other roles as well. The episodes have featured conferences in her head, where the voice actress has been tasked with voicing many different versions of herself from the mustached leader, the timid and cocky ones, as well as the serious and happy ones.

What do you guys think of her range of roles for the anime? Do you have a favorite version of Catarina Claes?





After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end.

Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince...

Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!



The anime adaptation of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom light novels premiered on April 4th.