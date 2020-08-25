Netflix Releases DRAGON'S DOGMA Trailer and Key Visual

Netflix revealed it's new trailer for its DRAGON'S DOGMA anime series along with seven image stills and a new key visual. The series is set to release on September 17th worldwide.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for its new anime series based on Capcom's Dragon's Dogma RPG video game series only named Dragon's Dogma. They also revealed a key visual featuring the two protagonists Ethan and Hannah, along with seven stills previewing their upcoming journey releasing worldwide on September 17th.

Animation studio Sublimation is heading the 3D anime series with only one original 3D animated movie anime release called Walking Meat in 2018. They are also working on an original anime series named Shikizakura and another original anime movie titled Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop, both with no set release date. Dragon's Dogma is Sublimation's first anime series release.

The anime will consist of seven episodes, each named after the seven deadly sins based on Christian teachings.

After losing his home to a dragon, Ethan sets out to hunt it down once and for all. A pawn appears by his side and serves to protect his life. But the dangers that lie in wait for Ethan are beyond their imaginations, for when you fight a monster... you just may become one too. Premieres September 17 only on Netflix. - Netflix Sympolis

CAPCOM's original Dragon's Dogma action-RPG game released worldwide on May 22nd, 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The players take the role of an unnamed protagonist who defeats the Dragon that was attacking their village, and takes its heart turning them into the "Arisen." It seems like the anime will lossey follow the events in the game.

An expansion and enhanced version named Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in April 2013 with a PC version released in January 2016. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 also received a release in October 2017, with a Switch version in April 2019.