New SWORD ART ONLINE Game Has Been Revealed For Mobile
Bandai Namco has many more Sword Art Online games on the way, and yet another has been announced to join the line up! The new mobile game will be called Sword Art Online: Integral Factor. It is being labled as a free-to-play online RPG with item based micro-transactions. It is currently in developement for iOS and Android in Japan.
Another game has been announced for the Sword Art Online franchise. Integral Factor will be coming to mobile devices soon. Hit the jump for all the details as well as pre-registration!
An official website is now live for pre-registration to the mobile game. Those who do pre-register will get Arcana Gems and lots of other pre-order bonuses, with the amount of bonuses varying based on how many people sign up in advance. For those who want to pre-register, click here.
The story for the game puts you in the role of a Sword Art Online beta tester who gets stuck in the death game. There's also a heroine Koharu, who meets the protagonist and introduces them to the basics of battle in a quick tutorial before leaving and promising to meet again when official service launches.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for all the Sword Art Online games coming out? Are you going to pre-register for this one? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]