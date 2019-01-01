New THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS And Pokemon Movies Are Streaming In Netflix

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming fantasy shonen anime film, The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky , and Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! are streaming in Netflix. Here are the details.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the addition of two anime movies. The English dubbed version of Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! and The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky with its dubbed and subbed versions are now available.



I Choose You! is a different take or spin on the original series, it tells the story of how Ash and Pikachu met each other and the struggle they faced in order to become the great friends they are now. Kunihiko Yuyama directed this project.



Prisoners of the Sky is a new story from the original creator of the Seven Deadly Sins manga, Nakaba Suzuki. The story takes place after peace has been brought to the kingdom and the Sins, as well as Elizabeth, are celebrating the king's birthday. The Sins go to this mysterious remote island and look for a "sky fish", a rare ingredient for the most exquisite of meals.

The movie will be out on both Blu-ray and DVD format on February 27, 2019. Every retailer selling the film will include a bonus like a canvas with an image from the film or a large poster.

The Limited Edition package has a Blu-ray going for 8,000 yen plus tax which is $70.90 and a DVD going for 7,000 yen plus tax which is $62.04. The normal edition has a DVD going for 3,800 yen plus tax which is $33.68.

The film aired on August 18, 2018 in Japan and is directed by Noriyuki Abe and Yasuto Nishikata, Makoto Uezu wrote the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produced the music. The voice cast is the following: Yuki kaji as Meliodas, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth Liones, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuuki as Diane and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.







The Seven Deadly Sins aid the Sky People against a powerful group of demons hellbent on resurrecting a demonic beast sealed over 3,000 years ago.