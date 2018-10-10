ORE GA SUKI NANO WA IMOUTO DAKEDO IMOUTO JA NAI Anime Reveals Four Additional Cast Members

The official Imo-Imo website has revealed four additional cast members joining the brand new romance series, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja Nai. The site has also revealed the production of the Blu-ray and DVD Volume 1 with a new trailer and previews of the series with images and synopsis.



The new voice actors joining the series are: Eri Kitamura as Reika Shinozaki, Ayumi Mano as Esaka-san, Yua Nagae as Haruna Kanzaka and Yui Nakajima as Akino Kanzaka. Only Reika and Ayumi have character key visuals, the latter two have not been given an image.



These four actors join the roster composed of: Tasuku Hatanaka as Yu Nagami, Reina Kondo as Suzuka Nagami, Yui Ogura as Mai Himuro, Chinatsu Akasaki as Ahegao W Peace Sensei and Kazusa Aranami as Sakura Minazuki.



The anime premieres today and is directed by Hiroyuki Furukawa who also performs character design and chief animation. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director, Junjou no Afilia and Purely Monster have theme song performances. The pictures below are Eri Kitamura and Ayumi Mano respectively.











Suzuka Nagami is a beautiful third-year middle school student who has excellent grades and is the student council president. She wrote a novel about a little sister who dotes on her older brother, and the novel wins a light novel award. After they discuss the matter, Yuu is the one who debuts as a proxy light novel author instead of Suzuka, under the pen name Chikai Towano.