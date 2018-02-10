ORE GA SUKI NANO WA IMOUTO DAKEDO IMOUTO JA NAI Releases New TV Commercial

Studio NAZ and Magia Doraglier's upcoming comedy romance anime series, Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja Nai, has released a new tv commercial teasing moments from the first season.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming romance anime series Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja Nai.



The video shows off the main relationship of the show which is brother and sister, Suzuka (Reina Kondou) and Yuu Nagami (Tasuku Hatanaka). It doesn't reveal story or plot details but gives a peek at what their interaction will be like.



The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, TVQ and BS 11. The series will air every Wednesday, times may vary.



Hiroyuki Furukawa is the director, character designer and chief animation director and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director.



The opening theme is Secret Story by Purely Monster and the ending theme is Ki・Shou・Ten・Ketsu・Jo・Ha・Kyuu (起・承・転・結・序・破・急) by Junjou no Afilia.





